Belleville police release details in Dollar General robbery

The Belleville Police Department on Wednesday released information about a Tuesday night armed robbery that took place at a discount store.
In a post on its Facebook page, Belleville police said they are searching for a black man in his 20s or 30s who was wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants. Police responded to Dollar General, 4 Wade Square, at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday.
The man entered the store and asked an employee for help. When the employee went to the store’s front register, the man selected some items to purchase. When the employee rang up the purchase, the man demanded money from the register. The employee told police the man had something in his pocket that they believed was a handgun. The employee complied with the man’s demands. The employee told police the man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. Police said no one was injured during the incident.
A St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit assisted at the scene. Police ask anyone with information about the incident should call Belleville police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
