Unidentified person sends bomb threat to St. Louis Jewish Community Center

Police responded to calls of a bomb threat Wednesday morning at the St. Louis Jewish Community Center — one of multiple threats to the centers nationwide, the St. Louis County Police Department said in a news release.
The facility, also known as “The J,” serves as a fitness, activity and cultural center for the St. Louis Jewish community and the community at large.
St. Louis County police responded around 10 a.m. to the center at 2 Millstone Campus Drive. An unidentified person had contacted the facility and said a bomb was on the property. Authorities evacuated the facility and canine teams conducted an “exhaustive” search, according to the news release. Police did not find any bombs, and deemed the building safe. The facility reopened at 12:40 p.m.
About 25 other locations in the U.S. received similar threats around the same time. None of the threats were deemed credible as of Wednesday, police said.
