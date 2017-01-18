Collinsville man sentenced to a year and a day for drug conviction

A 56-year-old Collinsville man was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison Wednesday for conspiring to distribute oxycodone and methadone.
According to a release from Don Boyce, United States attorney for the southern district of Illinois, a federal grand jury indicted Gerald Tanner, along with two other people, after an investigation conducted by St. Louis Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration officials.
In that investigation, agents discovered Tanner was illegally distributing narcotics out of his home.
The release stated Tanner was supplying two dealers with narcotics — 34-year-old Ryan Koch and 26-year-old Lisa-Marie Sue Ketterer. They have been prosecuted and sentenced in federal court.
“There has been a national proliferation of opiate drug abuse,” Boyce said in the release. “Sales of opioid pain relievers quadrupled between 1999 and 2010. And that proliferation has correlated strongly with an increase in heroin abuse and drug-related deaths. Opiates are causing tremendous damage in our community and the United States Attorney’s office will continue to fight the distribution of drugs that endanger public safety.”
