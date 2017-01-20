Village Pizza is a community gathering place

Gaetano Patti talks about his restaurant Village Pizza in New Athens.
Teachers rally for education funding

Students at Belleville East High School gathered with teachers for a “Red for Public Ed” effort. Surrounded by balloons, which symbolized student achievement, students and teachers asked that federal education funding not be diverted to for-profit charter schools.

House fire breaks out in Fairview Heights

Fairview Fire Chief Bryan Doyle said firefighters were called out to the 200 block of Meckfessel Drive to what appeared to be a vacant house that was on fire. However, Doyle said it looked like some people had been staying inside the home. No one was injured, but the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Diversity Summit At SIUE

Dozens of students staff faculty and administrators gathered Wednesday morning at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for the first diversity strategic plan summit. They advocated for diversity training, for training on avoiding unintentional bias, and creating community on campus.

Hidden Figures cast talks about the "human computers" at NASA

Hidden Figures is a film based on actual events. In the film NASA has a long-standing cultural commitment to excellence that is largely driven by data, including data about our people. And our data shows progress is driven by questioning our assumptions and cultural prejudices – by embracing and nurturing all the talent we have available, regardless of gender, race or other protected status, to build a workforce as diverse as its mission. This is how we, as a nation, will take the next giant leap in exploration.

Hidden Figures trailer

A team of African-American women provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program's first successful space missions. The film stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe.

