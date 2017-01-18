Missouri man pleads guilty to counterfeiting $100 bills

A 22-year-old Missouri man pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to manufacture counterfeit $100 bills and use them in Alton and St. Charles, Mo.
According to a release from Donald Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Kai Bowers, of Florissant, Mo., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit United States currency.
He now faces a maximum of five years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines and up to three years of supervised release. Bowers will be sentenced May 5, the release stated.
“At his plea, Bowers admitted that during September of 2015, he agreed with Dion Price and others, to manufacture counterfeit United States currency and then pass the counterfeit $100 dollar bills in the cities of Alton, Illinois, and St. Charles, Missouri,” the release stated.
Price, who pleaded guilty to the same charge in October, will be sentenced Feb. 10 in United States District Court in East St. Louis.
Both the Alton Police Department and the St. Charles City Police Department investigated the case.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments