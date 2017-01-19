Band with Belleville roots releases song honoring St. Louis street

Son Volt, a band founded by Belleville West High School graduate Jay Farrar, released their newest song late last week – and it pays tribute to a St. Louis street rich in culture.
And according to the Riverfront Times, the new track, “Cherokee St.” is on the band’s newest album, Notes of Blue, which is set to be released Feb. 17 through Nashville's Thirty Tigers entertainment company.
“The track .... is inspired by the south St. Louis roadway of the same name,” the Riverfront Times wrote.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, frontman Farrar said the street is a vibrant mix of cultures and artists.
“I grew up in this area, and certainly it is changing,” Farrar said in the interview. “I was able to see a lot of blues musicians first hand, going back to when I was a teenager and would get into clubs and see the piano-based blues St. Louis was known for.”
The Riverfront Times reported Son Volt will perform in St. Louis on March 18 at the Pageant.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
