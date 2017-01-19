Metro-East News

January 19, 2017 7:40 AM

Storms, showers in the forecast, but maybe some sun this weekend

News-Democrat

The region will see a chance for rain and some thunderstorms Thursday, the National Weather Service says, with more rain forecast for the weekend.

Dense fog is expected in the area on Friday, with a chance there will be a break in the clouds on Saturday.

The forecast follows:

Thursday...A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 a.m. Patchy fog between 9 a.m and noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday night...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday...Areas of dense fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 7 mph.

Saturday...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday night...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 54.

Sunday night...A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday...Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Tuesday night...A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

