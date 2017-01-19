One killed in crash on Illinois 3, coroner says

The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office said one person was reported dead after a serious crash on Illinois 3 early Thursday morning.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the Sauget area sometime before 6:15 a.m. Traffic on Illinois 3 had been backed up at 8th Street, but all lanes of traffic on Illinois 3 were reopened by 8 a.m., according to a Facebook post made by State Police.
Police said injuries had been reported.
It was unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how many people were injured.
The coroner’s office said after 9 a.m. that it was still in the process of notifying the deceased’s family.
Return to bnd.com for more on this developing story.
