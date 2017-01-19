Metro-east man gets prison time for making, distributing meth

A 28-year-old man from Marissa was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to federal charges of making and distributing methamphetamine.
Ricky M. Carle was charged with manufacturing and distributing methamphetamine as well as possessing pseudoephedrine to make methamphetamine. Carle was indicted in May in the Southern District of Illinois along with Misty D. Calvert, of Marissa.
According to court records, Calvert pleaded guilty to the same charges earlier this month and is expected to be sentenced in April. She is being held without bail.
Carle was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison, three years of supervised release and was fined $400, according to a news release issued by U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce.
Boyce said evidence showed that Carle, Calvert and several others were involved with making and disturbing methamphetamine and distributing ice and heroin in Williamson, Franklin and Randolph counties. “Ice” refers to methamphetamine that has a purity level of at least 80 percent.
At the sentencing, Boyce said the district court found that Carle was responsible for possessing 175.2 grams of pseudoephedrine and distributing 25.5 grams of ice as well as 2.6 kilograms of heroin.
The investigation was conducted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Marissa Police Department.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
Comments