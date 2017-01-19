Metro-east man gets prison time for making, distributing meth

1:21 House fire breaks out in Fairview Heights Pause

0:43 Multiple injuries reported in crash near Marissa

1:30 Kurt Prenzler sworn in as county board chairman

1:56 Diversity Summit At SIUE

3:24 Hidden Figures cast talks about the "human computers" at NASA

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:40 House fire in East St. Louis ends in fatality

3:05 Hidden Figures trailer