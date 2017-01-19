Jury finds James Lopes sexually dangerous

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons talks about the James Lopes case and how a jury found him sexually dangerous.
Elizabeth Donald edonald@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Hidden Figures cast talks about the "human computers" at NASA

Hidden Figures is a film based on actual events. In the film NASA has a long-standing cultural commitment to excellence that is largely driven by data, including data about our people. And our data shows progress is driven by questioning our assumptions and cultural prejudices – by embracing and nurturing all the talent we have available, regardless of gender, race or other protected status, to build a workforce as diverse as its mission. This is how we, as a nation, will take the next giant leap in exploration.

Metro-East News

Junior high school writing club publishes book

Amelia Carriel Junior High School Writing Club students have recently published an anthology of short stories. The book is titled "Wings, Rings and Fairytale Things" and will be available at the Carriel Jr. High School library in O'Fallon and at the O'Fallon Public Library.

Metro-East News

O'Fallon community remembers life, work of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Nearly 200 attendees converged at O'Fallon's New Life In Christ Interdenominational Church Monday, Jan. 16 for the annual MLK Breakfast event where religious, civil and government dignitaries celebrated the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speakers included St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, O'Fallon Mayor Gary Graham and Bishop Geoffrey Dudley of New Life In Christ Church.

Editor's Choice Videos