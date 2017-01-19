Why did gas prices jump at Belleville stations?

It wasn’t so long ago that metro-east drivers were paying under $2 for a gallon of unleaded gas. It might be a while until prices drop that low again.
On Wednesday, prices at many Belleville stations jumped 30 or more cents per gallon. Some Belleville stations, which had been selling fuel for as low as $2.15 per gallon, hiked their prices up to $2.49 gallon.
The reason for the hike? It appears that drivers were getting a good deal on fuel. Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, said stations in the area were selling for “far under cost.”
Note: #gasprice "restoration" in IN & St. Louis is to correct stations selling far under cost. State average would only rise a few cents.— Patrick DeHaan (@GasBuddyGuy) January 19, 2017
Belleville prices are well over the national ($2.33) and state ($2.41) averages for a gallon of gas. Illinois’ average price is the 13th highest in the nation currently, according to GasBuddy.
