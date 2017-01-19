Cardinals star to appear at O’Fallon sports gear store

A member of the St. Louis Cardinals will make an appearance Saturday afternoon at Academy Sports and Outdoors, 1574 W. Highway 50.
Third baseman Matt Carpenter will be at the store from noon to 1 p.m. for a free autograph session. Carpenter is a spokesman for Academy, which opened in O’Fallon last year. Carpenter, a three-time all-star, hit .271 with 21 home runs and 68 runs batted in last year.
The Cardinals report for spring training on Feb. 14. They are scheduled to open the season on April 2 at Busch Stadium against the World Series champion Chicago Cubs.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments