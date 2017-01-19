Tonight is Pride Night at the Blues game

The St. Louis Blues will be holding their first Pride Night during Thursday’s match against the Washington Capitals at the Scottrade Center.
Purchasing a ticket with the Pride Night promo code will get a fan a rainbow Blue Note T-shirt.
The theme night is set to support the You Can Play initiative that was created by the National Hockey League “to ensure safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBT athletes, coaches and fans.”
The game starts at 7 p.m.
St. Louis Blues to host first pride night - https://t.co/tdeAUKmqBW https://t.co/ymhuRaYcdW— StL Blues fanclub (@StLBluesfanclub) January 19, 2017
Comments