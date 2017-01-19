‘Such a cool opportunity’: O’Fallon siblings marching in inauguration parade

Two siblings from O’Fallon who are Air Force cadets will be marching in the parade for president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Cadet 1st Class Christina McMillan and Cadet 3rd Class Erik McMillan of will march in the 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade in the nation’s capitol on Friday.
The McMillans are graduates of O’Fallon Township High School and now a member of the Air Force Academy’s Cadet Squadrons 40 and 35, respectively.
The McMillans are two of 83 Air Force Academy cadets who will march the 1.7-mile route from the Capitol to the White House.
“It is an eye-opening and humbling experience to be able to participate in such a historical event, as well as help organize the cadet contingent,” Christina McMillan said. “I am very lucky and thankful for such a cool opportunity.”
Erik McMillan said, “I feel very lucky and blessed on being selected for the inauguration parade, and extremely honored to be able to represent USAFA and the Air Force as a whole.”
He added, “I’m a little nervous about being around a lot of people who are such a higher rank than me, but I also see it as a great opportunity to possibly interact with them and gain some insight.”
Air Force Academy cadets have marched in every Inauguration Parade since the inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1957.
