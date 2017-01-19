2016 sets temperature records for third year in a row

Two major U.S. science agencies announced Wednesday that 2016 made its mark as the hottest year ever recorded — and local weather officials recorded similar findings in the St. Louis area as well.
According to records kept by National Weather Service meteorologists, 2016 was the second warmest year recorded in St. Louis with an average high temperature of 60.4, right behind 2012 with an average high temperature of 61.2 degrees.
Even as second warmest, 2016 brought 88 days of “occurrences of a maximum temperature greater than or equal to 70 degrees,” which beat the previous record in 1921 of 82 days above 70 degrees.
According to The Washington Post, the previous global record was set in 2015. Scientists are reporting that average surface temperatures in 2016 were 0.07 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than 2015.
The news outlet reported that officials from NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration agreed on the data, with varying degrees of certainty.
“The average temperature across the world’s land and ocean surfaces was 58.69 F, or 1.69 degrees above the 20th-century average of 57 degrees, NOAA declared,” The Washington Post wrote. “The agency also noted that the record for the global temperature has now successively been broken five times since the year 2000. The years 2005 and 2010 were also record warm years, according to the agency’s data set.”
AccuWeather stated that virtually all states had annual average temperatures in the top 10 percent on record, according to the data. This year, the contiguous U.S. average annual precipitation totaled 31.70 inches, 1.76 inches above the long-term average. This made 2016 the 24th wettest year on record for the nation, and the fourth consecutive year with above-average precipitation.
“It is the first time in the modern era of global warming data that temperatures have blown past the previous record three years in a row,” The New York Times reported.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
