Two metro-east men have sentences commuted by Obama

Two metro-east men sentenced to federal prison for drug convictions had their sentences commuted by President Barack Obama on Thursday, the last full day of his presidency.
John McCray, Sr., of East St. Louis, and Johnnie Cotton, of Venice, were among the 330 people on Thursday to receive commutations by Obama. During his presidency, Obama commuted the sentences of 1,715 people, which is more commutations than any president in this nation’s history and surpasses the number of commutations granted by the past 13 presidents combined, according to the White House.
McCray was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base and distribution of heroin and cocaine base in 2007, according to the Department of Justice. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, 10 years supervised released and a $750 fine.
Cotton was convicted of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2005, the Justice Department said. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, 10 years of supervised release and a $900 fine.
Both of their prison sentences are now set to expire in January 2019, with the condition they enroll in residential drug treatment.
