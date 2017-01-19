St. Libory man admits to abusing baby in his care, gets prison time

A St. Libory man was sent to prison after admitting to fracturing a baby boy’s skull nearly a year ago.
Gary A. Smith, 33, was sentenced by Judge Randall Kelly to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated battery of a child. Two misdemeanor charges of violating an order of protection were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Smith will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. He’s been held in the St. Clair County Jail since his May 10 arrest on $500,000 bail.
Smith was arrested after an investigation by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators were called to a residence in the 400 block of North Second Street in Dupo on Jan. 26, 2016. Police said Smith was taking care of the boy, who was 14 months old and was his then-girlfriend’s child, by himself when the child was taken to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis with a severe head injury. The boy suffered blindness in one eye.
Doctors at Cardinal Glennon said the boy suffered from abusive head trauma. Doctors said there was no reasonable explanation for the injuries the boy suffered. Judy Dalan prosecuted the case for the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. During Smith’s sentencing hearing, Dalan said the child is back at home with his mother and relearning how to walk and talk.
Dalan said doctors could not determine how the boy had been harmed. According to a statement of facts filed in the case, Smith “knowingly caused an injury or injuries to the intracranial, skull and/or cervical spine of the male minor from inflicted blunt impact and/or violent shaking.”
At the time of Smith’s arrest, the boy’s mother was under investigation by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. She was not charged.
St. Clair State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly thanked police who investigated the case and children’s justice prosecutors for their efforts in the case.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments