Hazardous fog advisory issued for metro-east and St. Louis

National Weather Service officials issued a hazardous fog advisory Thursday afternoon for the metro-east area and St. Louis that will last through Friday morning.
The advisory warned people that visibility would be low, creating hazardous driving conditions.
“A dense fog advisory is issued when dense fog will substantially reduce visibilities ... to one-quarter mile or less ... resulting in hazardous driving conditions in many areas. Motorists are advised to use caution and slow down ... as objects on and near roadways will be seen only at close range,” the advisory stated.
The forecast for Thursday night calls for a 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before midnight with a low around 45 degrees.
On Friday, forecasters say there will be more widespread dense fog before 8 a.m. with a high near 57 degrees.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
