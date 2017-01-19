Lawsuit against Uber ends in $20 million settlement

A lawsuit alleging Uber mislead drivers about earning potentials ended in a $20 million settelment.
According to KMOV, the Federal Trade Commision’s lawsuit states the popular taxi company collected “significant revenue” in driver fares along with “tens of millions of dollars” from its leasing program.
“The FTC alleged that Uber made false, misleading or unsubstantiated claims about driver earnings and its vehicle financing program,” KMOV reported. “According to the complaint, Uber claimed its drivers could earn a median income of more than $90,000 per year in New York and more than $74,000 in San Francisco. In reality, the FTC said, less than 10 percent of drivers earned that.”
The settlement money will be used to pay drivers affected throughout the country.
