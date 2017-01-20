Metro-East News

January 20, 2017 6:45 AM

Possible rain on the way. What’s the rest of this weekend looking like?

A dense fog advisory issued by the National Weather Service is expected to expire at 10 a.m. Friday.

The advisory affects the St. Louis region, including several counties in the metro-east. In these areas, the National Weather Service the fog has reduced visibility to a quarter of a mile or less.

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Friday...Patchy drizzle before 9 a.m. Widespread fog, mainly before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 53. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday night...Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday...Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 65. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday night...A 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday...A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday night...A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday...Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday night...A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

