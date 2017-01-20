Live coverage: Trump being inaugurated as America’s 45th president

8 a.m.: Protesters were out early, some trying to block inaugural visitors from passing through security checkpoints, some wearing orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces, The Associated Press reported.
Eleanor Goldfield, who helped organize the Disrupt J20 protest, said demonstrators hope to show they will not be silent throughout Trump’s presidency. She called Trump supporters “misguided, misinformed or just plain dangerous.”
7:40 a.m.: Illinois state Sen. Kyle McCarter, a Republican from Lebanon, said he’s currently on a train with his wife in Washington, D.C. to get to the inauguration early. McCarter said he and his wife were having a “great time” so far, and hoped to get a good view of the ceremony where Trump will become the nation’s next president.
“To me, it’s not contentious. I think, overwhelmingly, people are celebrant,” McCarter said. “Some of the people who have come here didn’t get a ticket to the inauguration, but you see that a lot of folks have just jumped in the car and come in just to celebrate. It’s a great feeling. It shows you the real people that elected this president.”
7:30 a.m.: With a few more hours to go until the inauguration, Vera Bergengruen, a national correspondent for McClatchy’s Washington bureau, tweeted that the families of Donald Trump and Mike Pence will start their morning off by attending a church service.
Trump, Pence and families will begin #inauguration day with a church service at St. John's - the sermon title is "How God chose a leader"— Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) January 20, 2017
7:20 a.m.: Donald Trump, the real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, will be sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.
“It all begins today!” Trump tweeted at daybreak. “THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!”
Ebullient Trump supporters flocked to the nation’s capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. But in a sign of deep divisions Trump sowed during his combative campaign, dozens of Democratic lawmakers were boycotting the swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill.
While Trump came to power bucking convention, he was wrapping himself in the traditional pomp and pageantry that accompanies the peaceful transfer of power. The president-in-waiting will attend church with his family Friday morning, then meet President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for tea at the White House. The Trumps and the Obamas will travel together in the presidential limousine for the short trip to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony set for 11 a.m.
