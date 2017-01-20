Resolution filed to rename Illinois highway after Officer Snyder

A state lawmaker from the metro-east is looking to rename a state highway after a St. Louis County police officer who was shot and killed last fall.
The Alton Telegraph reported this week that state Rep. Dan Beiser, a Democrat from Alton, recently filed a resolution to rename a section of Illinois 100 in Godfrey in honor of Officer Blake Snyder.
Snyder was a Godfrey native and graduated from Alton High School in 2001. He was killed in October while he was responding to a call in south St. Louis.
The resolution, House Joint Resolution 1, was filed earlier this month.
