Metro-East News

January 20, 2017 7:35 AM

Resolution filed to rename Illinois highway after Officer Snyder

Compiled By Kaitlyn Schwers

A state lawmaker from the metro-east is looking to rename a state highway after a St. Louis County police officer who was shot and killed last fall.

The Alton Telegraph reported this week that state Rep. Dan Beiser, a Democrat from Alton, recently filed a resolution to rename a section of Illinois 100 in Godfrey in honor of Officer Blake Snyder.

Snyder was a Godfrey native and graduated from Alton High School in 2001. He was killed in October while he was responding to a call in south St. Louis.

The resolution, House Joint Resolution 1, was filed earlier this month.

