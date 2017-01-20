Ready, set, march! Or bar crawl, or run for Special Olympics this weekend

0:47 Uber and Lyft driver talks about appeal of working for companies Pause

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

0:43 Multiple injuries reported in crash near Marissa

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:21 House fire breaks out in Fairview Heights

3:42 Swansea police chief discusses child rape case

3:24 Hidden Figures cast talks about the "human computers" at NASA