Ready, set, march! Or bar crawl, or run for Special Olympics this weekend

It’s the long-awaited weekend — it’s been days since we’ve had one of these, and even longer since we’ve had one worthy of the name “weekend.” Here are five ways to enjoy it, and all of them involve leaving the house.
March in January
It’s called the Women’s March on St. Louis, although men and children are welcome to walk and rally as well. The local event is in response to the march in Washington, whose organizers have written: “This march is the first step towards unifying our communities, grounded in new relationships, to create change from the grassroots level up. We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all.”
You’ll likely see a number of marchers wearing the pink “Pussyhat,” a project that kicked off around Thanksgiving. The Pussyhat Project set out to make a collective visual statement at the marches and beyond, that the wearer supports women’s rights.
The Women’s March on St. Louis starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, at Market and 18th Streets in St. Louis. The rally is at 10 a.m. at Luther Ely Smith Square, 1 S. Memorial Dr., in St. Louis, and organizations will have representatives at the Phyllis Wheatley Heritage Center YWCA, at 2711 Locust St., in St. Louis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, including parking suggestions, go to http://womensmarchonstlouis.weebly.com/.
Crawl in a onesie
A bar crawl — with participants in their adult onesies — will send proceeds to the Franklin Neighborhood Community Association, which helps with tutoring, after school programs and more for Franklin Elementary School in Belleville.
The crawl is with Big Daddy’s 618 ($3 Apple Pie Shots, $4 Vegas Bombs), Tavern on Main ($5 Vegas Bombs), The Office Lounge ($2 domestics and $2 Dr. McGillicuddy shots), The Wine Tap ($3 mystery beers and $5 glasses of wine), Margaritas ($3 margaritas), Seven Restaurant & Sushi ($2 Stags and $3 Fireball shots) and Club Escapade ($2.75 domestics, $3.50 Fireball, $3.75 rails).
The $10 wristbands are available through the event planned from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and include a free buffet at Big Daddy’s, a crawl map, and the drink specials.
Run for Hawaii
Chiro-Med is hosting its Winter Luau 5K and Main Street Mile, starting at 9 and 9:45 a.m. Saturday. It’s the seventh annual Luau and fifth annual main street mile by the chiropractic and wellness provider, and proceeds benefit both Special Olympics and Get Up & Go. Race day packet pickup and registration starts at 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Lindenwood University-Belleville gym. Attendance prizes include a week in Hawaii and a flat-screen television.
For more information, go to www.finallapracing.com/chiro-medwinterluau5k.html
Get signed
According to one of the resident Cardinals fans in the sports department, any day is a good day to see a baseball player.
Matt Carpenter will be signing autographs — for free — from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 1574 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Call 618-628-7960 for more information.
Get powerful
The Junior Volunteers, through the Power of One Project, is meeting at noon on Saturday at Papa Vito’s Pizza, 318 E. Washington St., Belleville. For the next three months, the young volunteers will be learning about caring for animals. For more information about the Power of One, go to www.p1project.net/.
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
