Trenton House restaurant seeks TIF approval for extensive renovations

A popular downtown restaurant in Trenton will soon be getting a massive makeover.
Trenton House is planning several extensive renovations, including the construction of an awning, plantation blinds, and all new siding, windows, and floors, among other things.
“It just needed to be replaced through the years,” co-owner and manager Todd Rutz said.
The original crown molded ceiling will also be getting touched up. Rutz said it was 110 years old.
He expects the renovations to be completed by the end of the summer. In the meantime, the restaurant will maintain its current schedule. Recently, the restaurant rewrote its lunch menu and soon it will be accompanied by a fresh dinner menu as well, Rutz said.
“People are looking always for improvements,” he said.
To help pay for the renovations, Trenton House has applied for $187,500 in TIF subsidies, according to city records. A TIF, or tax-increment financing, collects frozen property taxes that businesses within the TIF zone can use for renovations. The total amount in renovations is estimated at $312,000.
The TIF funds will be paid out in roughly $27,000 chunks over seven years, city records show. Final approval will be decided at the next city meeting on Monday, according to city administrator Douglas Brimm.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
Comments