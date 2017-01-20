Gibault HS Civics class watches & discusses Inauguration

Freshmen students in an advanced Civics class at Gibault Catholic High School watch the inauguration of President Trump.
Gibault Catholic High School teacher Heather Johnson (at edge of blue balloon) speaks to freshmen students in her advanced Civics class Friday morning. The students watched the Presidential Inauguration live in class.
The students watched the Presidential Inauguration live in class.
Freshmen students in an advanced Civics class at Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo watch the inauguration of President Trump. Waving a small American flag just after President Trump was sworn in is Spencer Biske, 14.
Gibault Catholic High School teacher Heather Johnson.
A book containing the U.S. Constitution and writings of the Founding Fathers is on a desk in the Civics classroom of teacher Heather Johnson.
Freshman student Mary Wessel, 14.
Freshman student Josh Eichholz, 14.
Freshman student Hannah Johnson, 14. She is the daughter of the advanced Civics class teacher.
Freshman student Spencer Biske, 14.
