28-year-old killed in crash on Illinois 3

A 28-year-old man who died in a crash on Illinois 3 on Thursday has been identified by the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office as Bryan D. Ramsaroop.
Ramsaroop, who was a St. Louis resident, was driving a 2009 Dodge Caliber north on Illinois 3 in East St. Louis at around 5:45 a.m. Illinois State Police said it appeared the car drifted out of its lane and struck a traffic light pole at an intersection. Ramsaroop was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
East St. Louis Fire Department assisted at the scene along with State Police and the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
