Inauguration a time to ‘put politics aside and enjoy the celebration’

As the crowd cheered in Washington D.C. after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, Gibault freshman Spencer Biske picked up a flag on his desk and waived it in the air.
The 14-year-old freshman said he was a supporter of Hillary Clinton, but has warmed to Trump since the election.
“At first I worried that he might say the wrong thing and start a war or something,” Spencer said. “Now that he’s been elected, he has kind of pulled back on the radical things he was saying.”
Biske watched the inauguration as part of his freshman civics class on Friday morning. Heather Johnson’s classroom was decked out in red, white and blue with flags placed on each group of desks. The students snacked on treats as they watched the happenings from D.C. on the big screen.
Today’s a day that we put politics aside and enjoy the celebration.
Gibault High School civics teacher Heather Johnson
Having her students watch the inauguration was important to Johnson.
“Today’s event is a celebration of a peaceful transfer of power,” Johnson told the class as part of a question-and-answer segment before the ceremony started. “Today’s a day that we put politics aside and enjoy the celebration.”
The election has been big news in the Gibault hallways during the school year. In the fall, the school held its own mock election. Class lists were used like voter rolls where students had to check in before entering a voting booth. The school borrowed voting machines from the Monroe County Clerk’s office to give the exercise an even more real-life feel. Trump was the winner by a large margin, Johnson said.
The election has been a focal point of Johnson’s freshman civics classes, all of which watched the inauguration happenings throughout the day on Friday.
“This election was unlike previous elections in that both candidates were viewed so unfavorably,” she said. “The energy has been present from the primaries in the spring to the debates in the fall. ... To view the inauguration as a celebration today in class is important. It’s the next step. Just as we will watch the state of the union addresses that are upcoming, we get to see the full circle of the democratic process that we are lucky to have.”
We’re bringing in new changes that will make America great again, like Trump has said.
Gibault freshman Hannah Johnson
Freshman Hannah Johnson, who is Heather Johnson’s daughter, is a Trump supporter. She smiled widely and said she was excited about the Trump presidency.
“It’s the beginning of something new,” the 14-year-old said. “We’re bringing in new changes that will make America great again, like Trump has said.”
Hannah Johnson said she is particularly excited about Trump’s stances on supporting law enforcement and the military. She said she has an older sister and a brother-in-law who are in the Air Force. Her father, Steve, is the police chief in Swansea.
While she admitted to being a little nervous about some of Trump’s rhetoric, Hannah Johnson believes America will be a better place by the end of Trump’s term.
“I think we will be more structured and we’ll be closer, more united,” she said.
Friday’s events were just the latest in a series of real-life teaching situations for Heather Johnson’s class. They will look at Trump’s first 100 days in office and will go through the process of seating a Supreme Court nominee, which is something Trump will do soon.
“It’s important that we teach the democratic process,” Heather Johnson said.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
