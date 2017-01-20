Arrests made in reported carjacking at Belleville MetroLink

Two teenagers were in custody Friday afternoon after a reported carjacking Thursday night at a MetroLink station in Belleville.
According to a post on its Facebook page, Belleville police responded to the Memorial MetroLink Station parking lot, 1351 Frank Scott Parkway, at 8:51 p.m. Thursday. Police said the driver of the vehicle told police that a man in suspected to be in his late teens wearing a green-colored hooded jacket with the hood up had a handgun and confronted the driver as he sat in the vehicle.
The man ordered the driver out of the vehicle. Another man in suspected to be in his teens and wearing a blue-colored hooded jacket with the hood up got into the passenger side of the vehicle.
The driver got out of the vehicle and the suspects left the area. No one was injured. The vehicle was later found by the Cahokia Police Department in the 1600 block of Pontiac Drive in that city. Two 15-year-old boys were found inside the vehicle and were taken into custody without incident. A Belleville crime scene detective reported finding a gun inside the vehicle. Belleville detectives continue to investigate.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Belleville police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Thursday’s incident is the latest in a series of serious crimes reported at MetroLink stops.
On Nov. 17, a MetroLink security officer was shot while checking fares at the Wellston station in St. Louis. A man was shot in the back at the East St. Louis MetroLink stop near the Casino Queen around 8 p.m. on Nov. 22. On Nov. 28 a man was shot in the face around 8 p.m. as he was waiting at a MetroLink platform at the Swansea station.
