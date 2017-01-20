Madison County Jury convicts man of 1996 murder

After just 30 minutes of deliberation, a jury found a 51-year-old man guilty of a 1996 murder Wednesday in Madison County.
According to a release from Madison County State’s Attorney Tim Gibbons, Jeffrey Ewing instructed his two co-defendants to kill Alton resident Antonio Ray, who was discovered on the pavement of U.S. 67 near the Clark Bridge.
Initially, investigators believe Ray died in a traffic accident. However, three years later officials found he had been beaten before his death.
Investigator’s ruled his homicide gang-related, the release stated.
Ewing chose to represent himself during the two-trial. He will remain at the Madison County jail in Edwardsville until he is sentenced by Judge Tognarelli in approximately six to eight weeks.
“A murder conviction carries a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison,” the release stated. “However, as Ewing is currently serving an additional murder sentence, Illinois law requires a mandatory life sentence for a second murder conviction.”
