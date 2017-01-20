Metro-East News

January 20, 2017 7:56 PM

Madison County Jury convicts man of 1996 murder

After just 30 minutes of deliberation, a jury found a 51-year-old man guilty of a 1996 murder Wednesday in Madison County.

According to a release from Madison County State’s Attorney Tim Gibbons, Jeffrey Ewing instructed his two co-defendants to kill Alton resident Antonio Ray, who was discovered on the pavement of U.S. 67 near the Clark Bridge.

Initially, investigators believe Ray died in a traffic accident. However, three years later officials found he had been beaten before his death.

Investigator’s ruled his homicide gang-related, the release stated.

Ewing chose to represent himself during the two-trial. He will remain at the Madison County jail in Edwardsville until he is sentenced by Judge Tognarelli in approximately six to eight weeks.

“A murder conviction carries a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison,” the release stated. “However, as Ewing is currently serving an additional murder sentence, Illinois law requires a mandatory life sentence for a second murder conviction.”

