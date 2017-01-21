Forecast: It might be a while before we see sunshine again

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. High around 70. South wind around 10 mph.
Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening...Then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Low in the mid 40s. Light wind. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday...Breezy...Cooler...Rain. High in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday night...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Low in the upper 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Monday...Breezy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny. High in the mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Monday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 30s.
Tuesday...Partly cloudy. High in the lower 50s.
Tuesday night and wednesday...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Low around 40. High around 50.
Wednesday night and thursday...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Low around 30. High around 40.
Thursday night and friday...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 20s. High in the upper 30s.
