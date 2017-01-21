Runners take off from the starting line of the Chiro-Med Winter Luau 5K Run, which started and finished at Lindenwood University-Belleville. Mark Paulson of St. Charles, Missouri (second from left) was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 16.26. Crystal Harriss of Glen Carbon was the first female finisher, with a time of 18.14. Over 800 runners participated in the seventh-annual run, and over 100 runners competed in the Main Street Mile Run, which was held about 45 minutes after the start of this race.
