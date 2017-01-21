Pavement repair work planned along I-55/70 by IDOT

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have a daytime lane restriction along Interstate 55/70, the agency said.
Weather permitting, the eastbound right two lanes are scheduled to be closed on Monday, from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. between Black Lane and the exit ramp to Interstate 255 near Collinsville.
Access to Interstate 255 will remain available. Traffic delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during the period.
IDOT maintenance crews plan to perform pavement patching work. If the weather prevents the crews from making the repairs on Monday, workers will try again on Tuesday, IDOT said.
Traffic control devices are slated to be used to assist motorists during these restrictions, the agency said.
