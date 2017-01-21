Road work planned near Scott Air Force Base on Monday, Tuesday

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have lane restrictions and ramp closures along westbound Interstate 64 at Illinois Route 158 near Scott Air Force Base on Monday and Tuesday, the agency said.
Weather permitting, the right lane of westbound I-64 and both westbound ramps along the north side of the highway are scheduled to be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Monday and Tuesday, IDOT said.
Emergency pavement repairs at the location are planned, IDOT said. IDOT District 8 Belleville crews are slated to carry out the work. Full access will be restored as soon as possible within this repair each day.
IDOT anticipates the restrictions and closures will result in significant traffic delays, the agency said. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes or allow additional travel time in and around Scott Air Force Base.
Comments