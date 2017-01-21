Highland girls defeat Belleville West to win their own tournament

Belleville West's Sydney Thurwalker (23) rises above players from both teams to shoot.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Highland's Alex LaPorta (13) arches backwards as she grabs onto a Belleville West rebound in the championship game of the 31st Annual Highland Scott Credit Union Girls Basketball Tournament.
Belleville West's Chamya Darough (5, behind) reaches around and a moment later knocked the ball loose from Highland's Ellie Brown (5, foreground) as she brought the ball downcourt.
Highland's Alex LaPorta (13) dribbles downcourt in the championship game of the 31st Annual Highland Scott Credit Union Girls Basketball Tournament.
Highland's Ellie Brown (5) puts on the brakes while bringing the ball downcourt as two Belleville West players began to converge on her position.
Highland's Ellie Brown (5) passes to teammate Madison Wellen (22).
