Duckworth cites ‘real threats’ to women’s, civil rights at Women’s March

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, was one of the hundreds of thousands of people Saturday to participate in the Women’s March on Washington.
“Right now, there are real threats to women’s rights and civil rights in our country. However, the core values of our great nation — values for which I and countless other servicemembers risked our lives and limbs to protect — are stronger than the agenda of any one person,” the junior senator said in a statement. “The best way we can fight for our rights is for more people to get involved in the political process.”
Saturday’s marches across the country, which included one in St. Louis, were held on the first full day of President Donald Trump’s term. Participants protested the president’s agenda and world views.
“To everyone who attended a march today, stay involved in your community,” Duckworth said. “Stand up and make your voice heard. Together, we can ensure that every woman — no matter her race or religion — has the right to fair pay, the right to make decisions about her own body and the right to a safe workplace environment.”
