Police ID man shot dead in Collinsville; Major Case Squad investigating

A 21-year-old Belleville man died after he was shot Saturday outside an apartment building on the 800 block of South Morrison Street, Collinsville Police said.
Police responded to a report of shots fired about 12:20 p.m. Saturday, and found Montrea L. Marshall outside the apartment, said Collinsville Police Major Richard Wittenauer.
Marshall was taken to Anderson Hospital in Maryville, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Investigators have yet to identify a suspect, but believe that Marshall and suspect knew each other, police said.
According to police, witnesses described a suspect as a black male wearing a dark, faded hoodie. He fled the scene in a white Chevy Cruze or similar vehicle with Illinois license plates. The suspect vehicle was last seen near the intersection of Milburn School Road and Old Collinsville Road near O’Fallon.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called in to handle the investigation just after 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131 ext. 5924 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
Comments