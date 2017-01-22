You’ve got a new place to get married — or to do Zumba

The former Knights of Columbus hall in Nashville is now an event space for weddings and private parties.
The Studio, a 5,600-square-foot space over two floors, was renovated by Kathy and Randy Malawy, of Edwardsville.
They put in new wood flooring, new plumbing, new electricity, a new kitchen and bathrooms and reclaimed brick walls. The Malawys would not disclose how much they invested in the property.
“We always wanted a building in Nashville,” Kathy Malawy said. “It’s a very nice community. We wanted to do something in the community and get involved.”
The location, at 153 S. Kaskaskia St., formerly was a furniture store, a newspaper office and a Boy Scout location in addition to being a Knights of Columbus hall.
Randy Malawy said the Studio also rents its space out for tumbling and Zumba classes, among other activities.
For more information, go to www.rentthenashvillestudio.com or call 618-977-2803 or 618-334-4255.
We always wanted a building in Nashville. It’s a very nice community. We wanted to do something in the community and get involved.
Kathy Malawy, owner of The Studio in Nashville
Flower shop moves
Bountiful Blossoms, a flower shop, has moved to a new location at 113 W. Mill St. in Waterloo, according to the store’s Facebook page.
The store was previously at 121 S. Main St. in Waterloo, where the business was leasing space.
Owner Shaundra Huebner said the new location, which the business purchased, is about 2,000 square feet.
“We made the move last week in the ice storm,” Huebner said. “We had a bunch of people helping us out so it went pretty smooth.”
The flower shop offers fresh floral arrangements, wedding designs, sympathy tributes, silk arrangements and gifts.
Bigger shoe store location
The Shoe Dept. Encore at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights recently expanded its space.
The store now has a larger footprint in the mall near to the Dillard’s.
Store employees referred questions to corporate offices, which did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Cataract surgery services
Visionary Eyecare & Surgery is now performing cataract procedures at the Belleville Surgical Center at 28 N. 64th St.
Cataract specialists Dr. Mason Bias and Dr. Michael Stock have performed cataract surgeries at Performance Eyecare in Swansea. But Performance Eyecare optometrist Dr. Dirk Massie wanted greater convenience for his patients and the surrounding area, so he introduced Bias and Stock to the Belleville Surgical Center, according to a news release.
“The doctors at Visionary Eyecare & Surgery are experts in their field, and they have been taking great care of my patients for years,” Massie said. “Having them in Belleville benefits my patients tremendously and others from the metro-east who need an experienced surgeon who is ready and available to address their cataract needs.”
The surgical center also offers podiatry, ENT, oral surgery, orthopedic surgery and gynecology services.
Comments