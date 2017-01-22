5 people ejected from vehicle in roll-over crash

Midway Fire Protection District crews and other emergency response teams responded to a roll-over vehicle crash on Illinois 157 shortly before midnight Saturday, according to district Chief David Easton.
All five passengers were ejected from the vehicle in the wreck, and all were transported to hospitals in St. Louis, Easton said. There were four males and one female in the car, and two of the males were younger than 18.
The vehicle, a black Pontiac G6, was traveling southbound on Illinois 157 just north of where it intersects with Illinois 15 when the crash occurred.
Camp Jackson Fire Department also responded to the scene along with Abbott and MedStar EMS. Centreville Police Department handled the crash.
