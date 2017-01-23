Metro-East News

January 23, 2017 6:46 AM

Mix of clouds, sun expected this week. What will the temperature be?

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Monday...Cloudy, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Monday night...Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light southeast wind becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday...Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday...Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday...Sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

