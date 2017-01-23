Police issue endangered person advisory for missing St. Louis man

3:00 Upgrades coming to area Wehrenberg theaters Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

3:11 Illinois State Police address fatal crashes on Illinois 158

2:01 Maryville pharmacist makes customized medications

2:57 SIUE students protest on Inauguration Day

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections

1:39 Why you should take care of your mental health