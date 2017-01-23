Police issue endangered person advisory for missing St. Louis man

St. Louis County Police reported Monday that an endangered person advisory was issued for a man identified as Thomas Price III.
Police believe Price, 40, is known to be violent and is without his medication. He was last seen leaving a residential care facility in the 1520 block of Rathford Drive in St. Louis around 7 p.m. Sunday, KMOV reported.
Police told St. Louis media outlets that Price has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, borderline intellectual functioning and hypertension.
A photo provided to media outlets by the county police show Price had brownish or reddish hair and a beard when the photo was taken. Police said he is a white man, standing about 5-6 and weighing 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and a fair complexion.
Police said he was wearing dark clothing when he was last seen.
Anyone with information on Price’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8225.
