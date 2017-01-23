Courtney Bryant promoted to co-anchor on KMOV nightly broadcasts

KMOV has promoted an interim anchor to a full-time position.
After filling in for the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, Courtney Bryant will now co-anchor those broadcasts permanently with Steve Savard.
Bryant currently co-hosts the 5 p.m. newscast and will continue to anchor it with Claire Kellett, according to a press release from KMOV.
“(Bryant) has established herself as a leader and a team player who is always ready to go and reliable whenever news breaks,” News Director Scott Diener said.
“I love this city, and working at KMOV is a dream come true,” Bryant said in the release. “I’m looking forward to this exciting and challenging new role. St. Louis has become my home, and I’m passionate about continuing to be involved in this great community.”
Bryant supports several charitable causes, including Do the Right Thing, Relay for Life, The American Cancer Society and the National Association on Mental Illness.
