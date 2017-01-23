Pedestrian struck, killed on Illinois 159 in Maryville

A homeless man died Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Illinois 159 in Maryville.
Maryville Police Chief Rob Carpenter said a 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in the 4900 block of Illinois 159, just north of Illinois 162, at 8:36 p.m.
Carpenter said the man who was hit was not from the area, but had been in Maryville for the past few days. Carpenter said officers had dealt with the man a few times, including buying him lunch on Sunday. The man’s name is not being released pending notification of family.
The crash is being investigated by the Metro East Crash Scene Assistance Team, Carpenter said.
An initial report showed that a 45-year-old woman was driving south on Illinois 159 when the man stepped into traffic and in front of the vehicle. The driver was not injured, but her car sustained severe damage to its front end and front windshield, Carpenter said.
No charges are expected to be filed in the accident.
Carpenter said an autopsy will be performed.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments