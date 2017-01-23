Metro-East News

January 23, 2017 11:17 AM

Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Applebee’s parking lot

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

COLLINSVILLE

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect connected with an armed robbery that occurred Saturday night in the parking lot of a local Applebee’s restaurant.

Collinsville police responded around 10:30 p.m. to the parking lot at 610 N. Bluff Road, where two victims had been sitting in their vehicle parked behind the restaurant when the robbery occurred.

A light-skinned black male wearing a zip-up black hoodie reportedly approached the parking lot on foot from the front of the neighboring Burger King. The suspect reportedly wore aviator-style sunglasses, though no further description was available.

Police said he approached their vehicle from behind, tapped on a window with a black handgun and demanded that a victim open his window.

The victim rolled the window down and the suspect then demanded the victims give up all their possessions. The victims handed over a cell phone and man’s wallet containing $45 cash, identification and gift cards.

Anyone with information should call Lt. Charles Mackin at 618-344-2131, extension 5130 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

