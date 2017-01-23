Discount store ready to open Edwardsville location

Madison County shoppers soon will have another store to seek out the latest bargains.
According to the Edwardsville Intelligencer, T.J. Maxx will be opening in the Edwardsville Crossing development later this year. The newspaper reported the store is expected to open in March.
Edwardsville Economic/Community Development Director Walt Williams told the Intelligencer that T.J. Maxx will be located in the building where Office Depot used to be at 6647 Edwardsville Crossing Drive.
“That space has been open for a while,” Williams told the Intelligencer. “The previous tenant had a lease with Capitol (Realty Group) and that didn’t expire until 2017. That lease was a lot more favorable than a new business, meaning they have a higher lease rate than what they could put out on the market. Subsequently, Capitol was in no need to move fast because they were getting money from the previous person that was occupying that space. That was about to expire and they found and got a new tenant there.”
T.J. Maxx opened its first store in 1977. It offers brand-name and designer fashions at prices below department and specialty store regular prices. At the end of 2014, there were 1,119 stores in 49 states and Puerto Rico, according to the store’s website.
