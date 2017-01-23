Van crashes into electric pole, downs wires and causes outages

French Village Fire Department personnel safely extracted a driver from a vehicle that crashed into an electric pole on Saturday night despite downed wires on the van.
The male driver was the only person in the van and was unconscious when firefighters arrived on scene shortly before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of South Main. He was transported by Abbott EMS to a local hospital, and his condition was not available as of Monday morning.
Caseyville Police Department Chief Frank Moore said the driver was cited with excessive speed and reckless driving.
Firefighters used a device to check whether the wires touching the vehicle were live, Chief Al LaPointe said. They were not, and firefighters were able to extract the man from the vehicle. LaPointe said if the wires had been live, firefighters would not have been able to touch the vehicle.
The downed power lines caused outages to four buildings in the area, including Caseyville Village Hall, Knollwood St. Clair Retirement Center, St. Stephen Catholic Church and another nearby building.
An Ameren employee responded to the scene at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, assessed the damage and called dispatch to have the pole replaced, according to Ameren spokesman Brian Bretsch. An Ameren supervisor checked with the retirement center and found the facility had a generator to provide lights for its residents.
A contractor crew arrived at 5 a.m., replaced the pole, re-strung three power lines and had power restored by 8:40 a.m. Sunday.
