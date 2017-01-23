Project Homeless Connect events are Tuesday and Thursday

Project Homeless Connect events will be held this week to give aid to homeless individuals and families and assess how many homeless people are in the region.
Project Homeless Connect is a one-day, annual event designed to allow homeless persons to meet with service providers. Groups across the country host Project Homeless Connect events.
The Madison County event will be on Tuesday and the St. Clair County event will be on Thursday.
Madison County
▪ When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
▪ Where: The River of Life Family Church at 3401 Fosterburg Road in Alton.
▪ What: Food, beverages and clothing will be available. Also, persons can receive substance abuse and mental health counseling, legal services and employment assistance. Madison County reports 419 homeless persons were counted in Madison County last year and half of them were children.
▪ Transportation: Call The Salvation Army at 618-465-7764 for a ride to the event. Pick-up sites will be at The Salvation Army at 525 Alby St. in Alton; the Collinsville Township Senior Center at 420 E. Main St.; and the Community Hope Center at 1201 Hope Center Lane in Cottage Hills.
St. Clair County
▪ When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
▪ Where: Mary Brown Center at 606 S. 15th St. in East St. Louis.
▪ What: Health care, education, employment, showers, nutrition, clothing are some of the services scheduled to be offered. The St. Clair County Homeless Action Council will host the event.
▪ Transportation: Call 618-397-3076 for a ride to the event.
