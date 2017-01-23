Officials respond to bomb threat on Scott Air Force Base

Fire and security officials are responding to a bomb threat at the 375th Medical Clinic on Scott Air Force Base near Mascoutah.
According to Jose Ramirez, a customer service agent at the photo lab on base, the report of a possible bomb came in around 3 p.m. Monday. The clinic was evacuated.
A Facebook post from Sean Clements, media relations for Scott Air Force Base, stated fire, security forces and explosive ordnance crews are working at the clinic to assess the situation.
“In addition, buildings within a 500 foot cordon in the Medical Clinic compound have also been evacuated,” Clements wrote in the post. “Security Forces have secured the area and personnel are asked to stay clear of the area until further notice.”
Buildings near the clinic have been directed to shelter in place while the investigation is conducted. This includes all Shiloh Housing, Galaxy/TLF, Billeting, the dorms, Shoppette, Education Center, Scott Club, 1600, 1575, 1700, 1650, 1930 and 1934.
In an update, the Facebook post stated officials are also responding to a suspicious package near the James Gym.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
