KSDK anchor to take leave for kidney transplant operation

KSDK anchor Anne Allred on Monday announced that she is taking another leave of absence from the air to battle a life-threatening kidney problem.
In a video post on her Facebook page, Allred was excited to announce that she is going to receive a new kidney and will off the air for a while for surgery and recovery.
Allred said she just turned 35 and is receiving a “very priceless gift.” She said that she suffered kidney failure after the birth of her child last summer and her kidney is functioning at about 3 percent, which leaves her on a dialysis machine for up to eight hours a day.
That machine no longer will be needed after she gets her transplant, which is being donated by a high school friend.
“He is an amazing and selfless person,” Allred said. “I will never be able to thank him enough. He is literally saving my life.”
During the 2-minute video, Allred asks people to consider organ donation.
Allred was off the air for several months in 2016 for the birth of her daughter, Nora, who was born three months premature in May. Allred then suffered acute kidney failure in July. She returned to work in October. She anchors the station’s 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.
Posted by Anne Allred on Monday, January 23, 2017
