Bomb threats ‘resolved’ on Scott Air Force Base

Officials have lifted the restrictions placed on several Scott Air Force Base buildings just after 5 p.m. Monday after receiving two separate bomb reports.
In an update to a previous Facebook post, officials wrote that the bomb threat at the Medical Clinic and the suspicious package reported at the James Gym have been resolved.
“Security Forces, fire and Explosive Ordnance teams are still sweeping the Medical Clinic compound with a 500 foot cordon there,” the post stated. “All personnel are asked to stay clear of that area.”
Fire and security officials initially responded to a bomb threat at the 375th Medical Clinic on Scott Air Force Base near Mascoutah around 3 p.m. Monday. At that point, the clinic was evacuated.
A Facebook post from Sean Clements, media relations for Scott Air Force Base, stated fire, security forces and explosive ordnance crews were called to the scene to assess the situation.
“In addition, buildings within a 500 foot cordon in the Medical Clinic compound have also been evacuated,” Clements wrote in the post. “Security Forces have secured the area and personnel are asked to stay clear of the area until further notice.”
Buildings near the clinic were directed to shelter in place while the investigation is conducted. This includes all Shiloh Housing, Galaxy/TLF, Billeting, the dorms, Shoppette, Education Center, Scott Club, 1600, 1575, 1700, 1650, 1930 and 1934.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments