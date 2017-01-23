Hatchimals face lawsuit in light of ‘sourly disappointed’ families

Hatchimals may have been the hottest new toy this past holiday season, but a class action lawsuit is now claiming “millions of children and families across the globe were sourly disappointed” by the toy.
According to a report by KSDK, a California woman is suing the maker of Hatchimals. She said the Hatchimal never did exactly that — hatch.
“The interactive toy includes a colorful, fuzzy animal that hatches from an egg,” bnd.com reported in December 2016. “From there, children are expected to take care of the little toy animals as they grow from babies to kids.”
The toy’s creator, Spin Master, encouraged anyone who was disappointed by the toy to contact its customer service.
While the toy’s retail value sits at about $50, during Christmas the toys were being sold for more than $200 on Amazon.
